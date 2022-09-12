Maimuna’s Memoir: Increase In Prices Everywhere!





The sun was high up in the skies today. Altine had called to ask if we were still going shopping with Farida. I told her of course. Soon enough, Altine’s car slid in through the gates as the security man let them in.

I came out and got in the back seat. “Maimuna, can you just imagine? I went to the pharmacy just to discover that the medicine I usually buy for my daughter has gone up with N1000!” Farida who was seated in front with Altine had turned her head around to tell me, as Altine drove out of the compound.

I was open mouthed, “From when to when?” Altine seeing my expression through the front mirror broke into laughter and responded, “From this week to this week!” apologising for laughing as it was not a laughing matter even though she was laughing at my reaction.





Source: Leadership Newspaper