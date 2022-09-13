Akwa Ibom Info Ministry Sets Up First-ever Advertising Unit





The Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Information and Strategy has set up its first-ever advertising unit, with a charge to generate and manage advertising contents for the state government, in addition to other mandates.

While inaugurating the new unit on Monday, at the ministry’s headquarters in Uyo, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said with the latest development, generation of advertising contents for the state government would become seamless and at lower costs.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Akparawa James Edet, Ememobong said, “The essence of having an advertising unit in this Ministry, apart from the fact that it has the potential to generate revenue for the state, it is also very strategic in the sense that in today’s dynamic world of information management, there is the need to specialise in a wide range of areas in order to perform optimally.”

Justifying the move, the Commissioner said, “With the level of trainings…





Source: Leadership Newspaper