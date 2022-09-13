Federal Govt Mulls Adoption Of Gas-powered Vehicles For Mass Transit





The federal government is considering the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNP), which the country has in abundance, to reposition the transportation sector in urban centres across the country.

This Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adewole Adegoroye, stated this when he received the report on “Implementation-Ready Report on National Strategy Development for the Adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) based Transportation System in Nigeria’s Urban Cities” on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking further, the minister, while assuring that the report would be given prompt attention, appreciated his erstwhile colleague, saying: “I appreciate that the last minister who was here before, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, had the initiative to set up a committee to work on this, I think it is a wonderful Initiative.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper