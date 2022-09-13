Group Takes Free Medical Care To Abuja IDPs





The Sustainable Solutions for Youths and the Vulnerable Initiative (SSYVI), has supported the Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camp living in Durumi, Abuja, with free medical care, and basic information that would improve the lives of mothers and children in the community.

Speaking at the exercise yesterday in Abuja, the founder of SSYVI, Ilori Deborah Ayotola said the initiative will ensure inclusive, total, and free medical care for all persons of concern.

Ayotola said, “It is a youth initiative that was founded out of deep passion for the vulnerable people. It is youth organization because the larger percent of population in Nigeria is comprises of the youths and I’m glad to tell you that with the youth limitations are boundless.

“So what we do is that we use our youths in different professionals, expertise to create lasting solution to community development for the vulnerable people within the FCT and across all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“We majorly work with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper