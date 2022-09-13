NDDC Contractors Query Uyo Meeting, Demand Board Inauguration





The Contractors Association of NDDC (CANDDC) has aligned with other authentic stakeholders in the Niger Delta region to query the relevance of the ongoing five-day 5th meeting of the National Council of Niger Delta (NCND), organised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and NDDC which began in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital on Monday, September 12, 2022.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital by the chairman of CANDDC, Joe Adia, the group condemned the continued illegality of administering NDDC with a sole administrator contraption in flagrant violation of the law setting up NDDC.

CANDDC, therefore, urged the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, “to ensure that the already screened board that this administration put on hold be inaugurated for peace to reign in the Niger Delta Region.”

Niger Delta authentic stakeholders have consistently demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari should comply with the law setting up NDDC and inaugurate a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper