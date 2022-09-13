NIS Arrests Scores Of Illegal Immigrants In Bayelsa





Operatives of the Nigeria Immigration Service of the Bayelsa State command yesterday apprehended scores of illegal immigrants who are without proper travel documents, residence cards and permits.

The raid, which is tagged “Operation Flush” was jointly carried out with the state-owned police security outfit known as Door Akpor under the approval of the Comptroller-general of the service, Isah Jere Idris and supported by the State Governor, Senator DouyeDiri.

LEADERSHIP gathered that among the illegal immigrants being screened at the state NIS headquarters include Nigeriens, Togolese and Ghanaians. Three Nigeriens were actually confirmed by the leadership of the Association of Nigerien Citizens in Nigeria as without proper documentation.

The exercise is expected to investigate foreign nationals and expatriates working within the state. Operatives of the NIS have also been deployed to coastal communities and local Government council headquarters to flush out illegal immigrants.

It…





Source: Leadership Newspaper