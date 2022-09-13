Passengers Stranded At Airports As Unions Protest Anti-Labour Bill





Unions in the aviation sector yesterday shut down flight operations nationwide over alleged anti-labour clauses in the new aviation bills currently awaiting the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The unions which downed tools are the Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and Amalgamated Unions of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).

LEADERSHIP gathered that the strike was due to what they described as oppressive clauses in the new bills governing affairs of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and four other aviation agencies.

The unions said the clauses were a ‘subtle attempt’ to restrain their powers and obliterate unionism, threatening to proceed on industrial action if their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper