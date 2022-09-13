Sanwo-Olu Orders Removal Of Vehicles Abandoned Under Lagos Bridges





Lagos State Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu has ordered the removal of all abandoned vehicles parked indiscriminately under bridges across the state.

He said the vehicles posed serious security threats in the locations.

The special adviser to the governor on transportation, Sola Giwa ,disclosed this during an emergency meeting with stakeholders and management of the agency, held at Alausa, Ikeja Lagos.

Giwa said, “Governor BabajideSanwo-Olu declared zero tolerance for environmental abuse, illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and defacing of the environment when he signed the ‘Executive Order’ on traffic and sanitation.

“I can assure you that the government will enforce this notice after the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum beginning from today (Monday),” he said.

In the same vein, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) has served a seven-day removal and compliance notice to owners of trucks and vehicles parked under Costain Bridgein the state or risk being…





Source: Leadership Newspaper