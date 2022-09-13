Scores Killed As Military Jet Raids ISWAP Hospital In Sambisa Forest





Scores of terrorists have been killed as a NAF Super Tucano fighter jet raided Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) hospital (Somalia) in Sambisa forest.

According senior military sources, Somalia is regarded as a medical facility, where the terrorists attend to their wounded fighters as well as those critically ill.

The jets also raided Abdallari, a terrorist enclave located Northeast of Maiduguri according to a military source.

He said several terrorists were also neutralised and structures destroyed by the airstrikes.

He disclosed further that in Niger and Kaduna States, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch carried out onslaughts on the terrorists’ hideouts.

He said: “For instance, strikes were undertaken in Kaduna on 7 September 2022 following series of intelligence from various sources on terrorists’ hideouts at Gidan Waya, in Chikun Local Government Area (LGA).

“There, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch discovered terrorists’…





Source: Leadership Newspaper