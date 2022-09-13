Stop Hobnobbing With Wike, South-South APC Tells Party Leaders





The South-South zonal chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned some national leaders of the party from the zone to be careful with the way they associate with opposition party leaders in the zone ahead of the 2023 general election.

South-South zonal organising secretary of the APC, Dr Blessing Agbomhere, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the rate at which respected APC stalwarts have been hobnobbing with governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, was worrisome.

He said the South-South APC is aware that Governor Wike was appreciative of the achievements of Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi as ex-minister of Transportation and APC candidates, most especially the eviable strides of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Agbomhere noted that if because of APC’s performance, Governor Wike wants to join the party he must come in through the front door.

“We will receive him and save him from those he claimed want to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper