Troops Kill Scores Of Terrorists, Rescue Kidnap Victims In Borno





Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in conjunction with the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) have neutralised scores of Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in separate clearance operations in Borno State and in border town between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The troops also captured two terrorists and rescued hostages from the terrorists’ enclaves at Garim Wanzan in the neighbouring Niger Republic

Some of the terrorists, according to intelligence report, were killed on Sunday after the troops staged an ambush against the terrorists in the axis of Kasuwan Daula in Bama local government area of Borno State.

An intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, which was made available to LEADERSHIP, said that troops achieved the feat while acting on credible intelligence that some remnants of insurgents were coming to the market to engage in some transactions.

According to the…





