Troops Kill Scores Of Terrorists, Rescue Kidnapped Victims In Borno





Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in conjunction with the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) have neutralised scores of Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists in separate clearance operations in Borno State and in a border town between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The troops also captured two terrorists and rescued hostages from the terrorists’ enclaves at GarimWanzan in Niger Republic.

Some of the terrorists according to intelligence report were killed on Sunday after the troops staged an ambush against the terrorists in the axis of KasuwanDaula in Bama local government area.

An intelligence report obtained by a counter insurgency expert and security analyst, ZagazolaMakama, in the Lake Chad, which was made available to LEADERSHIP, revealed that troops achieved the feat while acting on credible intelligence that some remnants of insurgents were coming to the market to engage in some transactions.

According to him, troops who were on a long range fighting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper