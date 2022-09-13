Troops Kill Several Bandits, Rescue 10 Hostages In Kaduna





Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have neutralised several bandits and dislodged camps in some locations in Chikun and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State during clearance operations.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Tuesday, said the troops after clearing out the bandits stormed the hideouts and rescued 10 kidnapped persons, who were chained and bound with ropes.

Aruwan explained that the troops, who came under further attack in the thick forest, successfully evacuated the hostages to a military facility where they were receiving medical attention before being reunited with their families.

The statement said the troops also neutralised an unspecified number of bandits while clearing out insurgent and bandit camps at Apewohe in Chikun LGA.

Aruwan pointed out that the operation extended to Dakwala and Kunai hills in the same Chikun local government area where more hideouts were cleared, though no contact was made…





Source: Leadership Newspaper