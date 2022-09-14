2023: Ayu’s Ouster Must Follow Due Process, Atiku Tells Makinde





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the agitation for the removal of the party’s national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, from office was achievable, but the party’s constitution, rules, regulations and procedures must be followed in doing so.

This is as South-West leaders of the PDP resolved on Wednesday to back the presidential aspiration of Atiku Abubakar and his running mate in the 2023 election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, declaring, however, that the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu must resign.

Atiku spoke on Wednesday at the South-West PDP Stakeholders’ Interactive Session held at the Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, University College Hospital in Ibadan, while responding to a demand for Ayu’s ouster from Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde.

Atiku said: “I feel happy to be in Ibadan today to interact with you the stakeholders of our party in the South-West.

“The most important event facing us…





Source: Leadership Newspaper