A’Ibom At 35: Gov Emmanuel Inaugurates Remodelled Ikot Abasi General Hospital





Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has inaugurated the remodelled and re-equipped General Hospital at Ikot Abasi local government area, as part of activities marking the 35th Anniversary celebration of the State.

Reaffirming his commitment to his administration’s ‘Completion Agenda’, Governor Emmanuel said the Ikot Abasi General Hospital project, being in line with his promise to provide at least one referral medical facility in each of the 10 federal constituencies of the State, will cater for the healthcare needs of the people of Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin and Eastern Obolo LGAs.

“When I came in, I made a promise that each federal constituency will have a referral general hospital, such that if a case is referred from a cottage hospital or a primary healthcare facility, in less than 30 minutes, they should be able to access the best medical facility.

“Today we have done and commissioned 11, we have three more running. The last one I will commission first quarter…





Source: Leadership Newspaper