Aregbesola Orders Promotion Exams For Paramilitary





Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has ordered the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration service Board (CDCFIB) to conduct promotion examinations for its officers in the various services in the states where they operate.

The minister, in a statement signed by the ministry’s director of press, Afonja Fatai Ajibola, gave the directive during an inspection visit to the examination centre at Sascon International School, CBT Centre Maitama, Abuja.

Aregbesola who said the move is to usher in the integrity promotion examinations required said such cannot be achieved in a crowded environment.

He said, “With this in mind, the secretary of the board, Hajiya Aisha Rufa’i, is to henceforth conduct promotion examinations in various states of the federation.”

The minister stated that since there are CBT centres across the states that could be used for the examination as that would go a long way in providing a seamless conduct of the examinations in the respective…





Source: Leadership Newspaper