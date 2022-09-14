Bayelsa Police Arrest PDP Senatorial Candidate Over Alleged Forgery





Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have arrested a former Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and Bayelsa Central Senatorial candidate for the 2023 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Friday Konbowei Benson, over alleged certificate forgery.

Benson, who is immediate-past Secretary to the State Government, had during the PDP primaries defeated incumbent Bayelsa Central Senator, Moses Cleopas, by polling 110 votes to emerge as the party’s standard bearer as against the latter, who polled 22 votes.

Cleopas cried foul over modalities adopted for the primary election and consequently dragged Benson before the Federal High Court in Yenagoa, accusing him of allegedly submitting forged documents to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

LEADERSHIP gathered that a special team of Police officers attached to the office of the Inspector-General of Police on Wednesday stormed Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper