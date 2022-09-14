Dozens Injured In Stadium-Rush At President Ruto’s Inauguration





Several people have been injured as crowds tried to force their way into the stadium where Kenya’s new president, William Ruto, was sworn in, according to local media reports.

Television footage showed hundreds of people scaling a wall to gain access to the 60,000-seat Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, which was packed with spectators before dawn on Tuesday.

But dozens of people were seen falling on top of each other at one entrance gate, while first aid responders carried people to a waiting ambulance.

Police spokesman, Bruno Shioso, said the stadium was filled to capacity at 5am (02:00 GMT) and urged Kenyans to follow the proceedings from home.

“In anticipation of being part of history, Kenyans have thronged the venue in large numbers.

“To avoid logistical challenges, this is to request the public to make alternative arrangements to view the proceedings, especially from the comfort of their homes,” Shioso said in a statement.

Ruto took the oath of office on Tuesday at noon,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper