Heritage Bank Appoints Acting MD, EDs





Heritage Bank Plc has appointed Akinola George-Taylor as its acting managing director.

Following the receipt of the approval of the board of directors of Heritage Bank and the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), the bank is poised for its next phase of transformation.

The new acting managing director will be overseeing all Heritage’s banking operations across Nigeria. The bank said, George-Taylor will take over from Dr. Ifie Sekibo who served his 10 years tenure at the bank.

As an experienced banker with over two decades working in the banking and financial services sector, Akinola George-Taylor has a proven track record in managing multi-billion Naira operations.

He started his banking career in 1993 with GTBank where George-Taylor rose to the position of executive director in charge of Public Sector Group, Abuja & North Central. Whilst at the Bank, he has held various positions in different business sectors. He was also the managing director of GTBank in Sierra Leone between 2005 to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper