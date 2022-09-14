ICPC Establishes Special Unit To Tackle Sexual Abuse





Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Crimes Commission (ICPC) has set up a special team/unit tasked with the responsibility of handling sexual abuse cases.

This was revealed by the ICPC chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye at the national stakeholders’ engagement and presentation of draft model policies on sexual harassment in educational institutions in Abuja on Tuesday.

At the event, the chairman said the programme is aimed at engaging stakeholders from civil society, government agencies, public and private educational institutions and other sectors to critically review draft policies on sexual harassment.

He said, “The past three years have been peculiar for the education sector. The COVID-19 pandemic, resultant lockdown and forced adjustments in the academic calendar have all affected the sector in an unprecedented manner. The recent industrial actions by the Non-Academic Staff Union, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities and Academic Staff Union of Nigeria…





Source: Leadership Newspaper