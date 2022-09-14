Number Of COVID-19 Infections Rises In Scotland





The number of COVID-19 infections in Scotland rose slightly last week, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS COVID-19 infection survey estimates there were about 104,400 people infected on any given day in the week up to 28 August – that’s about one in 50 people.

There were 30 COVID-19 deaths in the same week, which is lower than the previous week.

A total of 15,622 people in Scotland have died with COVID-19 since the outbreak began in March 2020.

Presentational grey line 1

The ONS has been carrying out a COVID-19 infection survey of randomly selected households in Scotland since September 2020.

Now mass testing has ended, it has become the best estimate of the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland.

The pandemic has created a huge load on Scotland’s hospitals.

At the peak of the outbreak in spring 2020, there were more than 1,500 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with more than 200 being treated in intensive care.

Numbers reduced over…





Source: Leadership Newspaper