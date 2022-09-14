Stakeholders Advocate Use Of Technology To Improve Nigeria’s Health Sector





Using latest technology can increase healthcare providers’ capabilities and patient access while improving quality of life, stakeholders in the health sector have said, even as they advocated the use of latest technology to improve the health sector.

Stakeholders who disclosed this at the 9th edition of Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference, organised by leading global exhibitions company, Informa Markets, said the exhibition and conference is a platform to bridge the technology and knowledge gaps in Nigeria and West Africa.

The deputy governor of Ogun State, Engr. (Mrs) Noimot Salako-Oyedele said, “I think it is very important that these technologies needed to upgrade our health industry and provide international-standard healthcare are brought to our doorstep.

“I welcome Medic West Africa as a platform for key stakeholders to explore what is needed for our facilities and learn more about the newest innovations in healthcare. Having had conversations with exhibitors…





Source: Leadership Newspaper