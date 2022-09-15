PDP Crisis: Ayu Can Only Be Removed By Amending Party Constitution – Atiku





It became obvious that the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is far from abating as the call for its national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to resign resonated yesterday at the South-West PDP stakeholders meeting.

This is coming one week after it seemed Ayu had survived moves to remove him from office following the vote of confidence passed on him and the National Working Committee (NWC) by the 97th national executive committee (NEC) of the major opposition party.

But like a phoenix, the push for Ayu’s removal got a fresh life of its own yesterday when Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, insisted that Ayu must resign as PDP national chairman.

In response, presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, said Ayu can only be removed through the amendment of the party’s constitution.

Speaking in Ibadan, Oyo State, during the South West PDP stakeholders meeting, the former vice president maintained that the resignation of Ayu was achievable only if the party’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper