JUST-IN: NDLEA Intercepts 18 Pump Action Guns In Kogi





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on patrol along Okene-Abuja highway, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, intercepted a J-5 bus with 18 pieces of pump action rifles and 1,300 cartridges in Kogi State.

The vehicle was coming from Onitsha, Anambra State enroute Kaduna-Zaria in Kaduna State.

The anti-narcotics agency said two suspects conveying the arms and ammunition, Chukwudi Aronu, 51, and Shuaibu Gambo, 23, were arrested.

This was revealed in a statement signed by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

He also said, “Another suspect, Anthony Agada, 37, conveying 1,000 cartridges, was equally nabbed in a bus coming from Onitsha to Abuja same day.”

Meanwhile, in another operation by NDLEA operatives, 1,404 bottles of codeine syrup and 2,040 ampoules of pentazocine injection were seized from a vehicle coming from Onitsha enroute Sokoto, with the receiver, Stanley Raymond, 39, and the sender, Shadrack Ifediora, 46, arrested in follow-up operations in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper