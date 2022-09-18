NESG, Federal Govt Postpone 28th Economic Summit To November





Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have announced the reschedule of this year edition of Nigerian Economic Summit.

Both the government and NESG said they took they made ‘the difficult decision’ to reschedule the upcoming 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #28) due to unforeseen circumstances after close consultation with key stakeholders.

“We genuinely regret the inconveniences the rescheduling may cause to all stakeholders preparing for the Summit,” the NESG said in a statement that was issued yesterday.

The 28th Nigerian Economic Summit, initially scheduled to hold on the 24th and 25th of October, 2022, will now hold on the 14th and 15th of November, 2022, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, with virtual communication options.

The Summit would convene national and global leaders in government, business, politics, development, civil society, and academia to deliberate on issues in Nigeria’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper