NDLEA Arrests Ex-convict With Cocaine At Lagos Airport





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested an ex-convict, Onyeka Charles Madukolu, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja in Lagos State, for importing 5.90 kilograms of cocaine concealed in cans of deodorants and ladies’ lip gloss into Nigeria.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said Onyeka, who was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in Ethiopia for drug trafficking offences and released from prison in 2020, was again arrested on Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Lagos Airport on his return from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The NDLEA said, “A search of his luggage revealed he had concealed 5.90kg cocaine inside cans of deodorants and female lip gloss. During preliminary interview, he claimed to have gone into the drug business to raise fresh capital to start a legitimate business after his release from Ethiopian prison in 2020.

“The father of two kids, one each from a Nigerian woman and a Brazilian lady,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper