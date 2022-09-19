Tourism And Nigeria’s Journeys Of Spirituality





The search for connection to the spiritual for attaining material success and well-being is possibly the most significant driver of tourism in Nigeria, from the earliest times. These journeys have been both domestic and inbound, with hordes of locals and waves of pilgrims from different parts of the world, believing in and seeking deep bonds with essences that serve their spiritual, and religious, needs across different locations in the country.

Religion and spirituality have inspired one of the fastest growing forms of tourism in the world which, on the home front, is as evident in the multitudes engaging in pilgrimages to the shrines of Osun Osogbo or Bilikisu Sungbo in Ijebu Ode, the long juju shrine in Arochukwu, the Api in Nsukka or even to the Guru Maharaji camp situated on the outskirts of Ibadan, among others. We equally have the massive followership of the two great Abrahamic faiths – Islam and Christianity – strewn across all towns and cities of Nigeria.

Economic data…





Source: Leadership Newspaper