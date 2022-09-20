PDP National Leadership Has Failed, Says Ortom





Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has accused the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level of failing in its duty to use internal mechanisms to resolve the ranging crises in the party.

The governor spoke at the party’s stakeholders meeting in Makurdi, the state capital and warned that dismissing them without looking into ways of resolving the crises was dangerous to the PDP.

Ortom said, “We are too old to be forced into something that we don’t know, but if you dismissed us that you don’t need us, I think it will be dangerous for the party come 2023.”

Governor Ortom who also blamed the party’s crises on the management of the convention, said injustice was meted on the governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike who stood for the party when everyone ran away, adding that “the onus lies on the national leadership of the party to find an amicable solution because in politics even one vote can make one lose an election.

Source: Leadership Newspaper