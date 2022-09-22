Assault: Police Arrest Late MKO Abiola’s Ex-Wife, Maid





The Inspector-general of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has ordered the prosecution of a legal practitioner and human rights activist, Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola and her domestic staff, comprising the house maid, one Rebecca Enechido, following their arrest for assaulting a female police officer, Inspector Teju Moses.

Also to be arrested and prosecuted is the third suspect, who is a male currently at large.

The IGP also strongly condemned the grievous assault of the female police officer by her principal, Mrs Abiola and directed the proper prosecution of the case in the court.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said Professor Abiola, an Mbaise-born activist, grievously assaulted her orderly in company of some accomplices on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at her residence in Garki, Abuja, due to the refusal of the orderly to breach professional ethics by carrying out menial and domestic chores at her house.

LEADERSHIP also learnt that Professor Abiola was once the wife of late business mogul and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper