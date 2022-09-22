Economic Agenda: Federal Govt Accuses Atiku Of Copying Buhari’s Scorecards





The federal government has berated the presidential candidate of the nation’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for allegedly copying President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s achievements, especially in the areas of job creation, infrastructure financing, relationship with the private sector, rejuvenation of the power sector, poverty reduction, debt management, and the overall management of the economy, as part of his economic blueprint for 2023 elections.

This is even as the federal government insisted that anyone using its achievements as a campaign stunt, without acknowledging what the current administration has done so far, is cheap and disingenuous.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while briefing journey in Abuja on Thursday, noting that despite condemning the administration’s successes, the PDP Economic Blueprint was built around the same things that are currently being done by the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper