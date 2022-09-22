FBNInsurance Rebrands To Sanlam Life Insurance





FBNInsurance Limited has rebranded to become Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited after Sanlam purchased 100 per cent stake in FBNInsurance.

To this end, the new investor becomes the owner of FBNInsurance Limited and FBN General Insurance Limited both of whom have now renamed Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited and Sanlam General Insurance Nigeria Limited.

The move supports the Sanlam’s strategy to deliver excellent products and services to clients through direct contact with the Sanlam brand. The rebrand further supports Sanlam’s efforts to enhance its presence across Africa as well as its ongoing investment in the continent.

Sanlam Pan Africa (SPA) Life Insurance Cluster, CEO, Robert Dommisse, highlighted Sanlam’s commitment to Nigeria, and the importance of West Africa market to Sanlam. SPA is the division in Sanlam Emerging Markets, which encompasses Sanlam Group’s businesses in Africa and other emerging markets, such as, India and Malaysia.

“Nigeria has always…





Source: Leadership Newspaper