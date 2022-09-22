FRC Hails Pantami, Seeks Collaboration With Communication Ministry





Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Victor Muruako has requested the assistance of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy for effective discharge of the commission’s mandate.

Muruako also commended the minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami for revolutionising the nation’s ICT sector for more economic advantage. He made this remark recently during a courtesy visit to the minister, according to a statement that was issued by the commission’s head of strategic communications directotate Bede Ogueri Anyanwu.

The chairman appealed to the minister for support in equipping the commission with digital tools which would enhance its performance in fiscal reforms. In his words “poor budgetary appropriation has not enabled the commission to build an ICT base that is appropriate for the mandate it carries noting that at the moment we are doing so much with rather inadequate ICT tool making it look exactly like the commission is squeezing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper