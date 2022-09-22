JUST-IN: 6 Die, 8 Missing In Benue Boat Mishap





Six persons have lost their lives in a boat mishap in Guma local government area of Benue State.

The chairman of Guma LGA, Michael Uba, who disclosed this to our Correspondent via telephone, said the incedent occurred on Tuesday at Ikyaave.

He said another 14 persons were still missing at press time.

Also, the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, in a statement, explained that on September 20, 2022 at about 1pm, a boat conveying 40 persons from Guma LGA to Buruku LGA for trading, capsized in the river around Fada village in Guma LGA.

According to her, “the combined efforts of the Police and fishermen in the area led to the rescue of twenty six (26) persons who were taken to hospital for treatment

“Six (6) corpses have been recovered while a search for the remaining eight (8) persons is ongoing.”

The PPRO added the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, has commiserated with families and friends of the dead victims while advising travellers who choose…





Source: Leadership Newspaper