Nigerian Lawmakers, Canadian Counterpart Mull Ties On Trade, Insecurity, Others





A Member of the Canadian Parliament representing Don Valley West, Ontario Province, Mr Robert Oliphant, on Tuesday, played host to a delegation of the Conference of Nigerian Speakers of State Assemblies in Ottawa, Canada, where issues of deepening bilateral relationship in the areas of job creation, security and youth restiveness were discussed.

The Canadian Parliamentarian, who doubles as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, also charged the Nigerian lawmakers through the instrumentality of legislation to address the issues bedeveling Nigeria.

Oliphant described the engagement as fruitful and thanked the lawmakers for the visit, stressing that Canada was deeply concerned about the insecurity situation in Nigeria.

In his remarks, leader of the delegation, Rt. Hon. Suleiman Abubakar, who is the chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Assemblies, thanked his Canadian counterpart for the warm reception since their arrival in the North…





Source: Leadership Newspaper