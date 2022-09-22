We’ll Remain In PDP To Fight For Inclusivity, Says Wike





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that he will not leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for whatever reason and anybody.

He said he was rather interested in preserving the sanity of the party and will stay back to fight for the enthronement of unity, inclusivity, equity and peace.

Wike spoke on Thursday during a meeting of PDP stakeholders in the State at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said he is a man of character, unlike those who cannot keep their words and walked out of the party at the Eagle Square in Abuja in 2014.

Wike said: “One thing I have always told people is if anybody is thinking, doing anything to think that we will leave PDP, foul.

“We will do the fight in the party. We are not like them, when in 2014 they walked out from Eagle Square. They’ve forgot. They walked out and joined APC. Is it not correct?

“Did they remain to fight inside the party? But we remained, they ran away. Now, there is a fight in the party, we…





Source: Leadership Newspaper