2-year-old Boy, Ramadan, Seeks Help For Heart Surgery





The family of a two-year-old boy, Ramadan Mayeleeke, who has been diagnosed with three holes in his heart, is seeking financial help to the tune of N5,875,000 for him to undergo a chest infection surgery to save his life.

Ramadan’s medical report showed that he was admitted at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) 17 months ago on account of the chest infection noticed from birth.

According to the report, the minor was being managed as a case of secundum ASD, right partial anomalous pulmonary venous connection, small VSD and moderation PAH by the Paediatric team.

He was presented on account of recurrent chest infections noticed from birth and had been on anti-failure medications.

It was gathered that Ramadan was expected to undergo surgery for his condition at the Tristate Health Care System in Lagos State.

Some of the procedures which the two-year-old would undergo at the hospital include preoperative evaluation, cardiac catheterisation and VSD closure, all…





Source: Leadership Newspaper