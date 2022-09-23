2023: I Am Not Bigger Than PDP, Says Wike





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that he is not bigger than his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike made the declaration on Friday during a live media chat at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The governor said: “I am not saying that I am bigger than the party. If they want to suspend me, no problem. But those who ran away from the party cannot suspend me. I am governor of Rivers State and I am here. Let them suspend me and see what happens next.”

Wike stated that the PDP can win the 2023 presidential election if it takes advantage of the opportunity offered it by Nigerians.

The governor said: “If we take advantage of the support of Nigerians, which is doing the right thing, we will win the 2023 presidential election. We should not allow this opportunity which Nigerians are giving to us to go just like that.”

He stated that although he was pained that he did not have the opportunity to fight insecurity and oil theft in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper