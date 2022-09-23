Book Review: The Face Of Poverty In Nigeria





The Face of Poverty in Nigeria is a publication compiling data and analysis that explores the poverty challenges Nigerians face today.

The research project supported by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation and the Yusuf Bala Usman Institute, expands on Usman’s seminal observation of the impending risks Nigeria faces in 1986 in his book Nigeria Against the IMF: The Home Market Strategy. Dr Usman would be saddened but not surprised by the statistical and physical depth of poverty and misery Nigerians have sunk into since then.

Based on focus interviews with 55 people, comprising 26 women and 29 men, within the ages of 30 to 73 across all regions of the country. Majority of those interviewed were in the age category of 40 to 60, followed by those within ages 30 to 45, and about eight interviews above 61 years. The interviewees have varying degrees of education, occupations, ethnicities and are urban and rural dwellers. Their responses while of generic importance as it puts into context the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper