Court Remands Alleged Land Grabber In Prison For Disorderly Conduct





Justice Serifat Sonaike of the Lagos State High Court has remanded a businessman, Gabriel Uzondu in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) over allegations of land grabbing.

Justice Sonaike directed that he be kept behind bars after he pleaded not guilty to a six-count charge of conspiracy, forcible entry, procuring armed hoodlums, land grabbing, and breach of public peace brought against him by the men of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex Alagbon-Ikoyi Lagos.

The police prosecutor, Morufu Animashaun, had earlier told the judge that the defendant had on September 25, 2019, at the International Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, invaded and forcefully taken over the possession of land being occupied by a traders group, the Association of Progressive Traders of Nigeria, within the complex.

Animashaun had also claimed that the defendant hired armed hoodlums and thugs, who used violence and forcefully invaded and took over the land without lawful…





Source: Leadership Newspaper