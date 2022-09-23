COVID-19: India Logs 5,443 New Cases, Active Tally At 46,342





India on September 22 reported a decrease of 126 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 46,342. The country is thirty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On September 22, it added 5,443 cases to take its total caseload to 44,553,042.

And, with 26 new fatalities, including 12 more reconciled by Kerala, its COVID-19 death toll reached 528,429, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 1,585,343 more COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered on September 21, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,171,136,934. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 43,978,271 — or 98.71 per cent of the total caseload — with 5,291 new cured cases being reported on September 22.

India has added 36,563 cases in the past 7 days, it has so far administered 2,171,136,934 vaccine doses.

The count of active cases across India on September 22 saw an increase of 126, compared with a decrease of 1,163 on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper