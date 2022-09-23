FEYReP At 7: Akwa Ibom Gov’s Wife Counts Blessings, Empowers Youths





Wife of Akwa Ibom State governor, Dr. Martha Emmanuel, has said that her non-governmental organization (NGO), Family Empowerment and Youth Re-orientation Path-Initiative (FEYReP), has impacted many persons across the 31 local government areas of the State.

Mrs Emmanuel while addressing guests on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of FEYReP in Uyo, the State capital, said she has devoted the past seven years to serving humanity, and the event avails her the opportunity to give account of the many accomplishments of her NGO in the past seven years.

She enumerated the achievements to include Education and Child Rights Acts, ‘Girls Uphold Your Dignity’, Bright Future for Responsible Boys’, The Shelter of Hope’, ‘Follow Your Star’,‘Pregnacare’, fight against gender-based violence, and other various medical interventions amongst others.

According to her, “We have carefully tailored our works around the 16 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations, which…





Source: Leadership Newspaper