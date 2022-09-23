Late MKO Abiola’s Ex-Wife Remaned In Prison For Assaulting Police Orderly





A Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abuja, has remanded Prof. Zainab Duke Abiola in Suleja Prison for allegedly assaulting a Police officer, Inspector Teju Moses, a police orderly attached to her.

Abiola, a Professor of law was arraigned alongside her domestic aide, Rebecca Enechido, on Friday.

In a viral video clip on the internet, the officer was seen seated on the floor and asking to be taken to the hospital for medical attention.

The Police accused Prof. Abiola of attempting to commit culpable homicide and intentional insult to cause a breach of trust.

At the court on Friday, the Professor was denied bail while the matter was adjourned till October 5, 2022.

The Magistrate also ordered that she should be remanded in Suleja Prison in Niger State pending the adjourned date.

Earlier, Abiola had denied assaulting the officer, saying it was strange that the IGP would forcefully violate “the fundamental rights and liberties of a distinguished law-abiding citizen and proceed to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper