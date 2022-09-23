NEC Moves To Mitigate Flooding, COVID-19 Cases Rise By 3%





The National Economic Council (NEC) has stressed the need for states to adopt strategies to step up service delivery at the grassroots and also on how to mitigate flood disasters this season.

These were some of the highlights of the council’s meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Laolu Akande, the council received a briefing from the ministry of humanitarian affairs and the National Emergency Management Agency.

He said the response strategy adopted by the council was the operationalization of the NEMA call center, identification of equipment and personnel, emergency relief Intervention: Food and Non-food items to impacted communities, and compiling records of sudden onset disasters nationwide

Consequently, the states decided to “Implement measures in the National flood emergency preparedness and response plan

“Equip NEMA, SEMA, and other response agencies with necessary resources…





Source: Leadership Newspaper