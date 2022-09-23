NLN Hard To Reach Reading Campaign Targets 20Million Out-of-school & Illiterate Adults





The National Library of Nigeria (NLN) has kicked off its 2022 National Reading Campaign with the theme Reading As A Panacea for Societal Problems.

This year the annual reading campaign of the apex library is targeted at the Hard-to-Reach communities in the hinterlands of the country, which comprise 20 million out-of-school children and illiterate adults according to the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) report.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony held at the Federal Ministry of Education Conference Hall in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of NLN, Prof Chinwe Anunobi said hard-to-reach comprises both geographical spaces and language barriers. Hence the library will galvanize support of traditional rulers and royal fathers to aid in the identification of volunteers who will drive the reading project in those areas.

“This campaign is not expected to be a flash in the pan, whereby once we turn our backs, the project will end. Arrangement is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper