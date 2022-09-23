Peace Corps Urges Youths To Shun Politics Of Ethnic Sentiments





With campaigns for the 2023 general elections soon to begin, the Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) has urged youths to avoid politicians with a tendency to divide the country along ethnic and religious lines.

The national commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria, Prof Dickson Akoh, made the charge yesterday while celebrating the 2022 United Nations international day of peace in Abuja.

Akoh said the global theme for this year’s UN international peace day is “End Racism. Build Peace” and was carefully chosen to counter hate speech and promote dialogue.

He stated that based on the peculiarity of Nigeria especially as the 2023 general elections approaches, “we have domesticated the theme for the commemoration of this year’s UNIDO locally as “End Tribal and Religious Bigotry. Build Peace”. Through this, it is our firm belief that we need to do more on uniting Nigerian people in our corporate efforts towards ensuring a peaceful society regardless of tribal or religious…





Source: Leadership Newspaper