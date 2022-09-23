Sack Ayu Now Before It’s Too Late, CUPP Tells PDP





The spokesperson of the coalition of opposition parties in Nigeria, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has called on the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to as a matter of urgency reverse its decision on the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

He asked the party’s NEC members to quickly show Ayu and the party’s national secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, the way out for the party to be unified ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ugochinyere accused the two party leaders of carrying out internal anti and divisive activities which have been polarising the party.

He particularly accused the duo of engaging in falsification and swapping of names of winners of party primaries.

The CUPP spokesperson accused Ayu and Anyanwu of allowing inducement to make them change the name of the winner of Ideato South House of Assembly primary election in Imo State with an aspirant who came last in the primary…





Source: Leadership Newspaper