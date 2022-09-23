Tambuwal Takes Over As Interim Chairman Of Govs Forum





The chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held at the Aso Rock Villa Abuja, transferred his power to the governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as acting chairman of the Forum.

Tambuwal had served meritoriously and harmoniously as Vice Chairman of the Forum under Dr Fayemi in the last four years.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the NGF, Abdulrazaque Bello Barkindo, he said Dr Fayemi, who was only a few weeks ago elected as the President of the Forum of Regional and State Governments in Saidia in the state of Casablanca in Morrocco, attended the NEC virtually from New York City, where he is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting.

He said the Sokoto State governor will be holding fort until May next year when a proper election will be conducted among the governors.

Before making the announcement,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper