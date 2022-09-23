Unravelling Wike’s Anti-Southern Agenda





Indeed, Nigerians are not dummies and agree or not, politicians are very smart and are always looking for ways to outsmart not only their opponents, but even their constituents, resorting to breaching established protocols in order to get their way is not prohibitive to them, as long as the end justifies the means.

Believing that a loud-mouthed and self-praising politician is working in your interest when he tells you so, is akin to believing a trader who claims to have sold you a good product at a loss to himself, it simply doesn’t happen.

The recent drama playing out in the PDP today with the Governor Nyesom Wike’s led camp and the rest of the party, when well interrogated, will uncover a well-orchestrated and deceptive script authored by Wike to breach established protocol and occupy Aso Rock unchallenged and in dissonance with democratic tenets.

In fact, there is nothing empathetic or pro-south about Wike’s presidential aspiration, it is on record that he rancorously…





Source: Leadership Newspaper