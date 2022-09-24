Bayelsa Flies Nigeria’s Flag At Basketball Championship In Belgrade





Champions of the 2022 Milo National Secondary School Championships, Bayelsa State’s duo of Bishop Dimieari Grammar School (BDGS) and St Jude’s Girls Secondary School will represent Nigeria for the first time at the 2022 World School Basketball Championship in Belgrade, Serbia.

The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, September 20 with

Nigeria participating alongside 19 other nations, including Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, France, Greece, Hungary, India, Ireland, Nepal, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia, Chinese Taipei, and Turkey in the boys and girls categories.

The championship is organised by the International School Sports Federation (ISF) and hosted by the Serbian School Sports Federation.

Speaking during the teams’ sendforth ceremony in Lagos, President of the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF), Mrs. Olabisi Joseph, lauded the support of the Bayelsa State government in ensuring that the students are exposed to international competitions while urging other states to take a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper