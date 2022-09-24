Echoes Of Security Egg-heads’ Workshop In Sokoto





The serene atmosphere at Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai Auditorium, Giginya Barracks, Sokoto, venue for the workshop themed, “Equipment Maintenance and Operational Efficiency: The Role of Operational and Tactical Level Commanders in the Nigerian Army As Well As Sister Services Through Inter-Agency Cooperation,” set the tone that the top-ranking officers in attendance, were not in session for a tea party.

Flagging-off the workshop, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Farouk Yahaya, reiterated that training and retraining of personnel remains very critical in achieving success as doing so would help equip officers with global best practices.

The COAS said the workshop, a follow-up on the first, which was held in the 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Oyo state, is a routine aimed at developing the capabilities of the commanding officers’ and junior commanders to enable them operate more effectively and efficiently.

While noting that Nigerian security agencies were working…





Source: Leadership Newspaper